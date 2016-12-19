Trending Right Now

DHAKA - BRAC University (BRACU) and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have signed an agreement to support the collection of "credible, comprehensive and accurate" data about the country's ready-made garment (RMG) industry. The two organisations have also agreed to disclose the information to the public in the form of an interactive online map, as well as to crowd-source data in order to keep the figures up to date. This is a massive step for the Bangladeshi garment industry, particularly given that there have been notable disagreements about the actual size and make-up of the sector in recent years.