Trending Right Now

Published on Tuesday, 20 December 2016

Inditex, H&M join interviewees for 10th anniversary

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

WAKEFIELD - Ecotextile News is pleased to announce a raft of new high profile names who have agreed to be interviewed for the tenth anniversary edition of the magazine which will appear in the early new year. Among the interviewees are Marks & Spencer's director of sustainable business, Mike Barry, Germany's development minister, Dr Gerd Müller, Inditex corporate social responsibility director, Felix Poza Peña, H&M head of sustainability, Anna Gedda, Patagonia chief operating officer, Doug Freeman, Levi Strauss & Co senior vice president and chief supply chain officer Liz O'Neill, and incumbent Bluesign Technologies CEO, Jill Dumain.

They join other prominent apparel industry names such as Björn Gulden, CEO of Puma, Dr Michael Otto, founder of the Otto Group, Glenn Bennett, a member of adidas' executive board and head of global operations, Tom Glaser, vice president of VF Corp and president of global supply chain, and Ma Jun, renowned Chinese environmentalist, and director with the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs.

This 100-page special edition of Ecotextile News will reflect back on the progress the textile industry has made in addressing environmental issues over the past decade. We will also ask the apparel industry's most senior decision makers – in many cases, the people in control of the purse strings – what their organisations will be doing in order to operate in a more sustainable and responsible manner moving forwards.

We don't believe so many senior industry executives have ever before been brought together in one publication – and we hope this magazine will lay down a real marker for the industry.

Talking to Ecotextile News, Dr Michael Otto, founder of German-based retailer, the Otto Group, that he believes the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will certainly have an impact on how companies operate in future.

"Especially in the area of product manufacturing and consumption, significant changes are necessary to reach the goals," he told us. "We have to abandon fossil fuels and move to renewable energy, we need to ensure better environmental and social standards in global supply chains, foster different consumption patterns, and offer more sustainable products.

"Furthermore, the Otto Group needs to integrate the growing digital change into its corporate culture without sacrificing its identity as a value-driven and socially responsible company. To implement ethical values in one's company and thus to remain credible is as challenging as the digital change itself."

