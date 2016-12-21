Trending Right Now

DHAKA - News reports from Bangladesh suggest 55 RMG factory owners have closed their facilities after a series of strikes over wages. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said the factories had been closed in accordance with 13 (1) provision of Bangladesh Labour Law, 2006. According to the provision, an employer may, in the event of what is deemed to be an illegal strike, close down their establishment. Workers participating in such a strike are not paid any wages for such closure.