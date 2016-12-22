PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Thursday, 22 December 2016

Sri Lanka meeting looks at transparency in textiles

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

Deposit Photos © serggn

NEGOMBO - The need for greater transparency in apparel supply chains was the subject of a meeting which brought together representatives from apparel manufacturers, brands and retailers, as well as government, NGOs and textile industry workers.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Yuteng Cashmere December 2016
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Avocet December 2016

Trending Right Now

Radici December 2016

Job of the Week

Brand and Retail Sustainability Advisor
DyStar, Frankfurt, Germany

DyStar is seeking an effective communicator with experience of HSE issues in the textile dyeing and finishing sector. The position involves liaising with leading brands & retailers and representing DyStar's expertise externally to stakeholders such as the ZDHC, SAC and end-users.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclglobal.net to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Covestro December 2016
Fulgar December 2016

Sustainable Angle December 2016

Reference Tools