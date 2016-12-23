Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Friday, 23 December 2016

Textile fibres “highly concentrated” in indoor air

Written by Brett Mathews
PARIS – New research, which investigated the presence of man-made textile fibres – including synthetic 'microplastics' – in indoor and outdoor air, found that such fibres are "highly concentrated" in indoor air environments. Three different indoor sites were considered, and it was found that concentrations appeared site dependent. The study found that microplastics are estimated to represent one third (33 per cent) of the fibres in indoor environments. "While non-inhalable, these fibres raise concerns about the exposure through settled dust ingestion, especially for children," noted the researchers. While the research should be taken with caution, the new study will no doubt interest textile and apparel retailers since the findings echo those of a study by Greenpeace earlier this year which looked at air emissions of volatile organic compounds in retail stores.

