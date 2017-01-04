Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 04 January 2017

RSL service gains ISO accreditation

Written by Brett Mathews
MUMBAI – NimkarTek, a consultancy which specialises in environmental compliance in the textile industry, has announced the launch of a new laboratory service – NDL – which will focus on the analysis of restricted substances as required by the work of the ZDHC and Greenpeace's Detox initiative. The laboratory is capable of analysing end articles, input chemicals, effluent wastewater and sludge, with air emissions also soon to be available. The consultancy has recently received ISO 17025 accreditation for its new laboratory based in Mumbai, India.

