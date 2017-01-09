Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Monday, 09 January 2017

Oeko-Tex announced new regulations for 2017

Written by Brett Mathews
Image: Oeko-Tex

ZURICH – Swiss textiles standard Oeko-Tex has announced a raft of changes to its Made in Green, MySTeP, STeP and Standard 100 certifications. The company announced the changes in the year it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

