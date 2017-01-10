Trending Right Now

Published on Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Planet Textiles 2017 to be held in Bangalore, India

Written by John Mowbray

Details

Planet Textiles, the annual summit on environmental issues for the global textile sector will take place on Wednesday 24th May at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bangalore, India.

This leading, independent, textile industry event, will once again be co-organised by MCL News & Media and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition with support from leading organisations such as long-time partner Messe Frankfurt.

This year's high-level event will tackle the crucial issue of textile wastewater pollution, chemical management and natural resource conservation including both energy and water use. These significant issues are becoming even more critical to the growth of India's vast textile industry and remain under the microscope of apparel buyers that are considering sourcing from the region.

Planet Textiles 2017 will be part of a week-long series of events on textiles and sustainability in Bangalore including the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's annual member's meeting. As in 2016, the vast majority of attendees at the SAC members meeting are expected to attend the Planet Textiles Summit, so delegate places are expected to sell out once again.

Last year the event took place in Copenhagen and attracted around 450 senior industry executives and speakers from brands such as VF Corporation, Nike, Marks & Spencer, Puma, Gap, Levi Strauss, along with many others.

Due to the influential nature of Planet Textiles the event also draws interest from NGOs and policymakers. Last year senior representatives from the German, Danish, and Honduran Governments were present in Copenhagen, this included Juan Orlando Hernandez, the President of Honduras.

To register your interest to either sponsor, attend or book an exhibition space at Planet Textiles 2017, send us an email us HERE with details of your interest and save the date in your calendar: 24th May 2017. Or simply reserve your place via the MCL website HERE. Further details will emerge on Ecotextile News in the coming weeks and on the Planet Textiles website, which will be updated shortly.