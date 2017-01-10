Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Unifi expands Repreve production to Vietnam

Written by Brett Mathews
NORTH CAROLINA – US yarn manufacturer Unifi has expanded the production of its Repreve recycled fibre into Vietnam with support from Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation, which has become a licensed manufacturer of Repreve. The Ho Chi Minh City company will manufacture, sell and distribute Repreve filament yarn in Vietnam, and Unifi Textiles (Suzhou) Co (UTSC) – Unifi's subsidiary in China – will manage sales and distribution of Repreve filament yarn exported from Vietnam. The aim is for the collaboration to open distribution channels for Repreve in the key South East Asia apparel-producing region, helping to fulfill increasing demand and shorten lead times to the company's customer base.

