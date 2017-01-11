Trending Right Now

BERLIN – Organisers of next week’s fully booked Ethical Fashion Show and Greenshowroom trade fairs say the 178 labels on display during both shows will be a new exhibitor record, as well as a 15 per cent increase on last year’s winter edition.
