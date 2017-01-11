PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Records numbers for Ethical Fashion Show and Greenshowroom

Written by Tommy Lee
  • Print
Details

BERLIN – Organisers of next week’s fully booked Ethical Fashion Show and Greenshowroom trade fairs say the 178 labels on display during both shows will be a new exhibitor record, as well as a 15 per cent increase on last year’s winter edition.

Have you also seen?
Closing the Loop
Due Dilligence

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
J-Teck
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Avocet January 2017

Trending Right Now

Radici January 2017

Job of the Week

Brand and Retail Sustainability Advisor
DyStar, Frankfurt, Germany

DyStar is seeking an effective communicator with experience of HSE issues in the textile dyeing and finishing sector. The position involves liaising with leading brands & retailers and representing DyStar's expertise externally to stakeholders such as the ZDHC, SAC and end-users.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclglobal.net to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Sustainable Angle January 2017
Due Dilligence

Closing the Loop

Reference Tools