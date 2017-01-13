Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Friday, 13 January 2017

Western brands write to Bangladeshi PM

Written by Brett Mathews
DHAKA - More than 20 leading international apparel brands have written to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to express concern about the recent labour unrest in Ashulia, and particularly the detention of union leaders. H&M, C&A, Esprit, Gapm Next, VF Corp, Primark, Inditex and Li&Fung are among the signatories of the letter which urges the Bangladeshi government to adopt a wage board for the garment sector and suggests that the local increased cost of living is contributing to unrest among garment workers.

