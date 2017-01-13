Trending Right Now

ISTANBUL - Baykanlar Tekstil, the leading Turkish denim mill, has become the first denim apparel supplier to be awarded the stringent Nordic Swan Ecolabel. The Nordic Swan Ecolabel is the official eco-label of the Nordic countries which helps consumers to select environmentally friendly products. It was established in 1989 by the Nordic Council of Ministers and proves to end consumers that apparel is compliant with a series of environmental, health and quality requirements including the social condition of workers.