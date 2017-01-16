Published on Monday, 16 January 2017

Report: factory auditors should be liable

BERLIN - A new report claims garment factory auditing companies should be liable in the event of factory accidents such as Rana Plaza. The paper claims liability should be a "minimum condition" of the work of auditing companies and that this liability should entail the payment of compensation following factory accidents. The paper, which bemoans the privatisation of factory inspections, claims social audits have become part of the problem, not the solution to poor working conditions in garment manufacturing hubs such as China, Bangladesh and Cambodia.