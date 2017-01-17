Published on Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Ralph Lauren develops viscose sourcing policy

SAN FRANCISCO –– US luxury brand Ralph Lauren has developed a new policy on the use of wood-based fabrics such as viscose and rayon, and committed to trace the origin these fabrics in an effort to eliminate sources connected to the destruction of the rainforest and the violation of human rights. The policy will apply to the company's extensive operations and comes as the company continues to work on its framework for tracking, assessing and developing purchasing guidelines for the raw materials used in its products.