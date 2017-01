Published on Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Dibella signs CmiA partnership

Ralf Hellmann, CEO Dibella and Tina Stridde, CEO Aid by Trade Foundation

BOCHOLT –German industrial textile business, Dibella, has signed a partnership with the Cotton made in Africa (CmiA) initiative with the aim of promoting a social and environmentally friendly cotton harvest in various African countries. "The cooperation is a further, integral part of our sustainability strategy which incorporates conscientious transparent production conditions and a high level of production quality," said Ralf Hellmann, CEO of Dibella of the collaboration.