Published on Thursday, 19 January 2017

Inditex reaffirms support for water NGO

Written by Brett Mathews

DAVOS - Inditex chairman and CEO, Pablo Isla, this week met with film star Matt Damon and Gary White, co-founders of Water.org, an international organisation whose mission is to provide safe water and sanitation to people in need. Isla reaffirmed the Spanish apparel retail giant's commitment to Water.org, which carries out water projects in countries such as Bangladesh and Cambodia. The meeting took place against the backdrop of the annual World Economic Forum taking place this week in Davos (Switzerland).