Published on Friday, 20 January 2017

Record attendance at Berlin fashion show

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

BERLIN - Record attendance figures have been recorded for the Greenshowroom and Ethical Fashion Shows in Berlin which have now ended after three highly successful days. With 179 international labels – compared to 168 labels in June 2016 - the pair of trade fairs reaffirmed their position as the main European platform for ecologically and fairly produced fashion and textiles during Berlin Fashion Week.