PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Walmart awards textile innovation funding

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

WASHINGTON – The Walmart Foundation's Manufacturing Innovation Fund has awarded almost US$3 million to six universities to support their work focused on innovations in textile manufacturing. The fund focuses on the development of domestic manufacturing with a goal of making it, "more feasible, sustainable and competitive to make consumer goods in the US." The Innovation Fund has now provided a total of US$10 million in grants since launching in 2014 and this is the third and final round of grants it will award.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES