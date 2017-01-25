Published on Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Walmart awards textile innovation funding

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

WASHINGTON – The Walmart Foundation's Manufacturing Innovation Fund has awarded almost US$3 million to six universities to support their work focused on innovations in textile manufacturing. The fund focuses on the development of domestic manufacturing with a goal of making it, "more feasible, sustainable and competitive to make consumer goods in the US." The Innovation Fund has now provided a total of US$10 million in grants since launching in 2014 and this is the third and final round of grants it will award.