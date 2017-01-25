Published on Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Euro 2M boost for Better Cotton growth fund

Written by Brett Mathews

image: BCI

GENEVA - The Better Cotton Initiative's Growth and Innovation Fund (GIF) has been awarded grant funding of €2 million from Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation. The GIF is managed by BCI's strategic partner, The Sustainable Trade Initiative (IDH) and is a global investment vehicle for supporting Better Cotton projects globally. The BCI says the fund aims to help BCI advance its goal of reaching five million farmers and accounting for 30 per cent of global cotton production by 2020. In 2016, the Fund invested more than €5,000,000 in projects and it is said the BMZ contribution, "will enable a significant scaling-up of the portfolio for the next season."