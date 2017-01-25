Published on Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Kering raises bar with far-reaching sustainability strategy

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

PARIS – French luxury, sport and lifestyle brand group Kering has launched a new, long-term sustainability strategy for its luxury brands following a one-year fact-finding process involving the CEOs of its luxury brands, the brands' creative directors and their teams. The strategy is one of the most wide-ranging and ambitious to emerge from the global apparel industry, incorporating the entire supply chain, starting from the design process. "Luxury creates the trends in fashion so we see it as our responsibility to set the highest social and environmental standards in our own sector, with a view to this having influence in the industry overall," Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability officer and head of international institutional affairs of Kering told Ecotextile News as the company launched the strategy.