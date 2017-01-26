Published on Thursday, 26 January 2017

Lithuanian textile mill joins Greenpeace Detox

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

UTENA - Utenos trikotažas, the largest textile manufacturer in Central and Eastern Europe, has joined Greenpeace's Detox campaign. Notably, however, the company's 2020 commitment would appear to be a watering down of the usual Greenpeace Detox commitment which has historically seen brands and textile mills commit to the "zero discharge of hazardous chemicals by 2020." Instead, Utenos trikotažas says it has committed to eliminating by 2020, "any raw materials likely to have adverse effects on humans or the environment from its production chains at all stages of the product life cycle."