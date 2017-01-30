Published on Monday, 30 January 2017

Chemical legislation too slow, claim EU states

BRUSSELLS - The EU's Environmental Council, which consists of the Environmental Ministers of all EU member states, has expressed concern regarding REACH and the goal to have all relevant Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC) on the REACH Candidate list by 2020, suggesting the slow implementation pace of Europe's chemicals legislation is a very real problem. The Council has pointed to the decline in the number of SVHC dossiers, claiming there is a real risk that the stated objective of listing all relevant SVHCs in the REACH candidate list by 2020 will not be met.