Published on Monday, 30 January 2017

ZDHC launches online training portal

Written by Brett Mathews

BRUSSELS - The ZDHC Foundation has launched a new online portal for chemical management training. The ZDHC Academy enables apparel brands and textile manufacturers to receive certified training to improve their knowledge and practice of responsible chemical management. The ZDHC claims the release of the platform is "significant" for the ZDHC Programme as it "shifts its focus from the development of tools to implementation. ZDHC is entering a critical phase of collaborative implementation."