Published on Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Patagonia chief: fast fashion “absolutely killing” planet

Written by Brett Mathews

WAKEFIELD – The chief operating officer of US outdoor brand Patagonia has warned that the current system of fast fashion and "hyper-consumption" is "absolutely killing the planet." Doug Freeman made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with Ecotextile News, in our special 100 page 10th Anniversary issue, where he joined executives from the likes of H&M, Otto Group, Primark, Puma, Inditex, adidas and M&S in outlining what the next decade may bring for the global textile and clothing sectors.