Published on Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Sustainable cotton scoring system to expand

Written by Brett Mathews

AMSTERDAM - A ranking system which scores apparel brands and other organisations on their use of sustainable cotton will expand for 2017. Pesticide Action Network (PAN) UK, Solidaridad and WWF have released the list of companies that will be assessed in the new round of their Sustainable Cotton Ranking to be published in October 2017. The second edition of the ranking will include major companies from all continents, including from countries such as China and Brazil, and online companies such as Zalando and Amazon. As in 2016, the ranking will score companies on their policy, traceability and uptake of sustainable cotton.