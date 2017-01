Published on Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Vaude recognised in German CSR awards

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

TETTNANG – German outdoor apparel brand Vaude has been nominated by a jury of experts in two categories for the German Federal Government's annual CSR Awards. "We are pleased that we were listed twice among the five best companies in Germany. Even though we didn't achieve first place, it is a great endorsement of our level of commitment," said Vaude CEO Antje von Dewitz at the Awards Ceremony in Berlin where she also participated in a panel discussion.