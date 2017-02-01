Published on Wednesday, 01 February 2017

Athleta introduces Fair Trade range

Written by Brett Mathews

SAN FRANCISCO – Athleta, the sportswear brand of US apparel retailer Gap, is introducing a new assortment of styles which have been created in a Sri Lankan textile factory certified by Fair Trade USA, an organisation dedicated to improving opportunities for factory workers. Athleta's spring collection features more than 40 Fair Trade Certified styles and more styles will be added throughout the year, with the offering expected to approach 100 items by the end of 2017. The debut styles are produced by a newly certified facility, supporting more than 2,100 workers of whom more than 80 percent are women.