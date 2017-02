Published on Wednesday, 01 February 2017

Primark: customers expect us to do “right thing”

WAKEFIELD - Customers of UK fast fashion brand Primark expect the leading international retailer to "do the right thing" – that's the opinion of Paul Lister, who has responsibility for Primark's ethical trade team. In a wide-ranging interview with Ecotextile News, Lister said: "Our customers expect Primark to do the right thing, it's as simple as that. People want to shop with responsible businesses, and rightly so."