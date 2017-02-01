PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Wednesday, 01 February 2017

Target announces US$5m textile chemicals strategy

Written by Brett Mathews
MINNEAPOLIS - US apparel retailer Target Corp is introducing a new green chemistry policy aimed at removing harmful chemicals used in its textiles products, with the retailer set to ensure suppliers disclose ingredients in certain products it sells by 2020. Target says it will invest US$5 million in "green chemistry" over the next five years in a drive to reduce or eliminate hazardous substances in the chemicals used in its products. Among the substances being targeted are perfluorinated chemicals and potentially carcinogenic flame retardants.

