Published on Wednesday, 01 February 2017

Proposed Bangladesh safety initiative “not legally binding”

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

DHAKA - A new initiative which looks likely to replace the Bangladesh Accord and the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety when they expire next year will delete the terminology "legally binding." Provisionally named 'Version 2.0', Ecotextile News understands the initiative will be led by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturer's Association (BGMEA), the ILO, trade unions and apparel brands.