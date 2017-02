Published on Thursday, 02 February 2017

Focus on “zero” misses bigger picture in China

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

BEIJING – The apparel industry's focus on "zero" and trace level issues may be missing the much bigger environmental picture in China according to one of the country's most prominent environmentalists. Maj Jun, director with the hugely influential Beijing-based Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs (IPE), talked exclusively to Ecotextile News for our 100 page 10th anniversary issue, joining executives from the likes of H&M, Otto Group, Primark, Lindex, Inditex, VF Corp and M&S.