Published on Friday, 03 February 2017

Greenpeace and WL Gore reach agreement on PFC’s

Written by John Mowbray
MUNICH – Ecotextile News understands from sources close to the matter, that Greenpeace and WL Gore have come to a potential ground-breaking agreement on how to deal with PFC’s in the outdoor clothing and footwear industries.

At this moment, it’s unclear if this agreement relates to the development and/or use of perfluorinated (PFC) free textile chemistry used to make durable water repellant fabrics. Or if the agreement relates to how to deal with PFC breathable membranes such as GORE-TEX.

An official announcement is slated to take place on Monday, February 6th, at next week’s ISPO event in Munich.

