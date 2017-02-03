PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Friday, 03 February 2017

ISPO award for ‘crossover’ trousers

Written by Brett Mathews
MÖDLING – An Austrian start-up business has won an ISPO award for a new concept of 'crossover pants' which can be worn on any occasion and which boast significant sustainability credentials. Breddy's from Austria - founded in 2015 – has been awarded the "ISPO Brand New-Award 2017" for its trousers which are claimed to be water- and dirt-repellent, as well as temperature-regulating but which are also stylish and fashionable – allowing them to be worn for activities as diverse as hiking and cycling through to working in the office and general day to day activities.

