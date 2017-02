Published on Friday, 03 February 2017

Brands fail to embrace supplier initiative

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

WAKEFIELD - Apparel brands are failing to embrace a programme which allows their Asian textile suppliers to make water-saving and other operational improvements because they lack proper understanding of the environmental impact of their supply chains. That's the opinion of Linda Greer, a senior scientist with the Natural Resources Defense Council, a USA based NGO which runs the Clean by Design programme.