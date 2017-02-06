Published on Monday, 06 February 2017

HeiQ and Patagonia partner on PFC alternatives

Brett Mathews

CALIFORNIA - Swiss textile technology business HeiQ and outdoor clothing brand Patagonia have formed a new strategic partnership to explore new options for non-fluorinated durable water repellents (DWRs). The partnership comes at a time when the outdoor industry is under pressure to cut down on or eradicate its use of perfluorinated chemistries (PFCs) and follows closely on the back of the announcement just last week that Greenpeace and WL Gore have come to a potentially ground-breaking agreement on how to deal with PFCs in the outdoor clothing and footwear industries.