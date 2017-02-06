PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Monday, 06 February 2017

Child labour “rife” in Myanmar garment sector

Written by Brett Mathews
AMSTERDAM - A new report claims children as young as 14 are making clothes in Myanmar for leading international brands, including New Look, H&M, and Sports Direct's Lonsdale brand. Many workers at the factories investigated were not even receiving the minimum wage which in Myanmar currently stands at US$2.48 – one of the lowest in the world. The report also suggests the development of some garment factories has been linked with land rights violations – an ongoing issue of major concern in Myanmar.

