Published on Monday, 06 February 2017

Gore to remove PFCs of ‘concern’ by 2023

Written by John Mowbray

MUNICH – At a press conference hosted by Greenpeace today here at the Ramada Hotel on the fringes of the ISPO event in Munich, it was announced that WL Gore has agreed to "eliminate hazardous PFCs" from 85 per cent of its outdoor consumer Durable Water Repellent (DWR) treatment and laminates by end of 2020; and "from the remaining 15 per cent specialised consumer laminates by 2023," according to Greenpeace Detox campaign lead Chiara Campione. John Mowbray reports from Germany.