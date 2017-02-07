PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Tuesday, 07 February 2017

Patagonia to advise consumers on microfibre pollution

Written by Brett Mathews
Wiki, Microplastic particles influence in Perch Larval

CALIFORNIA – US outdoor brand Patagonia will educate consumers on the issue of microfibre plastic waste entering the world's seas and oceans and advise them what they can do to help tackle the issue. In a significant move for the global apparel industry – a major source of microplastic pollution – Patagonia will provide all customers who purchase a synthetic item from its retail stores or on its website with clear information about how to care for any synthetic garment—not just its own—to limit the shedding of microfibers in the wash and keeping what does shed out of the ocean.

