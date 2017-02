Published on Tuesday, 07 February 2017

Recycled shoreline waste in H&M’s new collection

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

STOCKHOLM - H&M's new Conscious collection will include pieces which are made from Bionic – a recycled polyester made from plastic shoreline waste. In addition to a full collection for women and relaxed formal wear for men, the collection will for the first time include kids' pieces. The collection will be available in around 160 stores worldwide, and online, from April 20.