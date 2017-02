Published on Tuesday, 07 February 2017

BCI appoints new chairperson

Written by Brett Mathews

GENEVA - The Better Cotton Initiative has announced that Barry Clarke has been unanimously elected as its new chairperson. Barry, an independent member who was vice chair of the BCI Council, succeeds Susi Proudman, vice president of global apparel and equipment materials at Nike. Susi has stepped down to concentrate her efforts on a new role at Nike.