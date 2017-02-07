Published on Tuesday, 07 February 2017

Lenzing launches recycled Lyocell

Written by John Mowbray

Details

Refibre image courtesy of Lenzing

PARIS – Lenzing has today revealed a new recycled lyocell fibre at the on-going Premiere Vision in Paris, which is made with recycled cotton scraps and wood (beech). The new 'reborn Tencel' fibre, as it is being billed, is 20 per cent recycled content, and follows on from painstaking research by the company which now edges the industry further towards a closed loop system. The company has been researching the idea of how to make man-made lyocell fibres from textile waste for a number of years and is the first textile fibre supplier to launch such a development commercially.