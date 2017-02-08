PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Wednesday, 08 February 2017

Noyfil gains climate protection accreditation

Written by Brett Mathews
MILAN - Noyfil, a RadiciGroup business which is involved in the production and sale of polyester yarns, has renewed its voluntary commitment to climate protection and energy efficiency through the EnAW (Energy Agency of the Swiss Private Sector), a Swiss organisation that provides energy management services using products, services and tools compliant with the ISO: 50001standard. Noyfil's commitment means its plant now goes beyond regulatory requirements and that it is voluntarily committed to reducing CO2 emissions and optimising the energy efficiency of its production processes.

