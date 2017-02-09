PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Thursday, 09 February 2017

Social compliance project secures 100 members

Written by Brett Mathews
Details

© mindscanner, Deposit Photos

AMSTERDAM – The Social & Labour Convergence Project (SLCP), an initiative led by leading textile manufacturers, brands, retailers, industry groups, inter-governmental organisations and civil society organisations, has secured more than 100 signatories in the year since it launched. Recent new signatories, including the American Apparel & Footwear Association, lululemon and the Netherlands Government join early sign-ups Arvind Mills, G-Star, Gap Inc., H&M, Intertek, SGS, Solidaridad, VF Corp, Timberland, and WRAP.

