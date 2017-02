Published on Thursday, 09 February 2017

Funding for sustainable textile start-ups

Written by Brett Mathews

WASHINGTON - An initiative which is seeking innovations for building a fairer, more sustainable textile industry has announced the first cohort of five social entrepreneurs who will receive significant funding to accelerate, scale and commercialise their ideas. The Fabric of Change initiative is overseen by the C&A Foundation and Ashoka, a global network of social entrepreneurs.