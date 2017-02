Published on Friday, 10 February 2017

Nike licensing contract questioned amid sweatshop claims

PHILADELPHIA – The student newspaper of Villanova University has called for the university to sever its licensing contract with Nike amid claims that the US sports brand is denying access by independent auditors to hundreds of its supplier factories. Villanova University is affiliated with the Workers Rights Consortium (WRC), an independent auditing agency which conducts investigations into working conditions in factories around the globe.