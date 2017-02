Published on Monday, 13 February 2017

Asos to publish supplier list

Written by Brett Mathews

LONDON – UK-based online fashion retailer Asos is to publish a list of all mapped and approved supplier factories which it uses to produce its own brand apparel on its website by March 31 2017 as part of its pledge to supply chain transparency. The company also said it aims to map its primary and secondary process sub-contractors by the end of 2018 and to extend its mapping to its fabric mills by 2019 and raw materials, or key commodities by 2020.