Published on Monday, 13 February 2017

Brands revolt against US environmental policy

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, WIKI

SALT LAKE CITY - Polartec, the premium provider of innovative textile solutions, has announced its withdrawal from the US Outdoor Retailer trade show in Utah in solidarity with its customer, US outdoor business Patagonia, which recently withdrew from Outdoor Retailer trade shows in Utah in response to the state government's public land policy. The show is held twice a year in Salt Lake City.