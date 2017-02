Published on Wednesday, 15 February 2017

BCI aims to double lint in 2017

Written by Tommy Lee

Details

GENEVA - The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) has revealed the top ten users of BCI cotton by volume. Top of the list is H&M, followed by IKEA, Adidas, Nike and Levi Strauss, while the top ten users as a percentage of total consumption are Stadium, IKEA, Adidas, BabyBjorn and Marks & Spencer. The BCI now has more than 1,000 members.