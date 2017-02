Published on Wednesday, 15 February 2017

ILO concerned about Cambodia union repression

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

GENEVA - An International Labour Organisation (ILO) report has expressed serious concerns about the contentious sacking of unionists from Cambodia's garment industry as well as a divisive new trade union law which has made it more difficult for workers to unionise and for unions to operate. The report has concerning echoes of the current situation in Bangladesh, where a clampdown on garment sector unions is bringing into question the country's favourable trading arrangements with the EU.