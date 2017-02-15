Published on Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Mango launches sustainable fashion line

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

BARCELONA – Spanish fashion brand Mango has launched a new women and men's collection which is made up of garments manufactured with sustainable materials, reflecting a commitment to "working in an environmentally-friendly manner and adopting sustainable development criteria." The Mango Committed collection will be the main attraction in the company's March show and will be available at mango.com and in selected stores worldwide. This is Mango's first such collection and follows similar offerings such as H&M's Conscious Collection.

